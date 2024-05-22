Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parts of north-west England have been slapped with an amber weather warning for rain as the country looks set to be hit with a washout ahead of next week’s bank holiday and half term break.

Following an increase in temperatures and somewhat milder conditions, the UK is to return to the rainy days with warnings of heavy rain possible flooding over the next few days. While a yellow warning covers large parts of the country, a new amber warning for rain has been introduced over the north-west of England, including Liverpool, Manchester and Chester, as well as part of north Wales.

The amber weather warning has been put in place from 12pm on Wednesday, May 22 until 12pm on Thursday, May 23. This means that the region is likely to see torrential downpours over the course of 24 hours. The Met Office said in its warning update: “Rain will become heavy and persistent later Wednesday and Thursday with flooding and disruption likely.”

An amber rain warning covers north-west England and parts of north Wales. (Credit: Met Office)

The service has warned of impacts on driving conditions, as well as the heavy rain causing fast-flowing and deep floodwater. There were also warnings over possible delays and cancellations to travel services including buses and trains, as well as a possibility of power cuts in affected areas.

Despite the downpours expected, the temperature is still expected to stay somewhat mild. The north-west of England and north wales is still likely to hit temperatures of the mid-teens during the heavy rain.

There are yellow weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms elsewhere in England and Wales. (Credit: Met Office)

Elsewhere, a yellow weather warning for rain continues to cover most of England from the Midlands until the border with Scotland and some areas in Wales, with the warning in place from 12.15am on Wednesday morning until around 6am on Thursday morning. A similar warning is in place for much of Scotland from 12pm on Wednesday until 6pm on Thursday.

A yellow rain warning covers most of Scotland. (Credit: Met Office)

A yellow thunderstorm warning remains in place on the south coast of England, covering areas such as Brighton, Portsmouth and Exeter. Storms are expected between 8am and 7pm on Wednesday.

The wet weather doesn’t bode well ahead of Monday’s bank holiday (May 27) and half-term in England and Wales next week. However, the Met Office has said in its long-range forecast that there is hope that the wet weather could calm down before schools let out.