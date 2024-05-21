Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s Met Office latest forecast as Chelsea Flower Show set to return this week

The Chelsea Flower Show returns on Tuesday, May 21, welcoming thousands to take part in this five-day and much cherished royal tradition. This iconic event will see famous Brits and enthusiastic visitors celebrating the UK's most famous horticultural show.

However, with the Met Office warning of unsettled conditions for the rest of the month, checking the weather forecast in advance will come in handy. According to the Met Office, the weather forecast suggests mostly dry conditions throughout the event, with a few scattered showers possible.

After some sunny spells and maximum temperatures of 21°C on day one, Wednesday will begin with cloudy skies, and rain or showers likely from 1pm onwards. Thursday looks to be dry, with a high of 19°C, offering an ideal opportunity to enjoy the flower show outdoors.

Visitors peruse the rose display at last year's Chelsea Flower Show (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

On Friday, the day will begin with sunshine but will turn cloudy by late morning. Despite this, the temperature will be a pleasant 19°C, with some sunny intervals keeping the day dry. As the event wraps up on Saturday, the weather is expected to improve, with temperatures rising to at least 21°C and continuing dry conditions, making for a perfect conclusion to the event.

The Chelsea Flower show takes place in Central London, and will be held on the Royal Hospital Chelsea grounds, as it has been since 1913 with only a few missed years. The hospital is a retirement home for British Army veterans, but its spacious south grounds - which sit right by the River Thames - are often used for large public events.

The show began on Tuesday (May 21), and runs until Saturday (May 25). However, it’s worth noting that the first two days - Tuesday and Wednesday - are for RHS members only. From Tuesday to Friday, the showgrounds will be open from 8am to 8pm.

