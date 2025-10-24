As Storm Benjamin moves away, temperatures across the UK are set to drop - and we may even see snow.

The Met Office says that the next 10 days is going to be fairly unpleasant - wet, windy and colder - and even brings with it the potential for sleet and snow over higher ground.

This morning we find ourselves in what the Met Office calls Storm Benjamin’s “backwash”, which could mean more rain, especially over the east of England. Throughout the day another area of low pressure is set to move across Northern Ireland and into the west of England and Wales.

And the Met Office says that as Storm Benjamin moves away, it will “usher in a change in wind direction, drawing in a northerly flow and bringing cold arctic air across the UK. This will cause temperatures to drop sharply, with brisk, strong winds making it feel particularly raw and chilly as we head into the weekend.”

Frost could be coming this weekend

The level at which freezing temperatures are seen will drop to about 450 metres above sea level, and at ground above this level there is “a reasonable chance” of sleet and snow over the Scottish Highlands and Grampians. Further south, the risk is much lower says the Met Office, but isolated pockets of frost are possible where skies clear and winds ease.

Weekend weather

It’s going to be a cold weekend, with the wind making it feel colder. There’s the chance of frost in rural areas and even in some towns and cities. Temperatures will remain below average, with high single figures or just reaching double digits. Factoring in the wind, it will feel even colder, especially in northern and eastern Scotland.

Next week’s weather

After a cold and frosty start on Sunday, a new weather system is likely to push in from the northwest says the Met Office, bringing cloud, rain, and a gradual lift in temperatures. However, there is uncertainty about the timing and extent of this system, with some models bringing rain in more quickly than others.

The early part of next week is expected to be unsettled but not especially impactful, with a mix of wet and dry spells and temperatures still on the chilly side. As we move towards the middle of the week, there is potential for a transition to quieter conditions, particularly in the south, as higher pressure tries to build in.