Yellow weather warnings are in force across most of England and much of Wales as Storm Benjamin moves in from the south.

Heavy rain and strong winds are the order of the day, which is likely to lead to travel disruption and flooding in some areas.

The south of England began to see heavy rain last night as Benjamin - which is currently be called by its Meteo France name as it has not been categorised as a UK storm yet - moved in from the Channel. The storm will cross England to the North Sea throughout today.

A yellow warning for rain covering most of southern England, the East Midlands, parts of Wales and Yorkshire came in at midnight and lasts until 6pm, with 20mm to 30mm of rain expected quite widely and some places likely seeing 30mm to 50mm.

A further yellow warning for rain for most of East Anglia and Lincolnshire will be in place from midnight until 9pm, with a yellow warning for wind also in place for those areas and much of south-east England from 3am to midnight.

The Met Office said gusts of 50mph to 60mph are “probable quite widely” in the warning area, with 65mph to 70mph “possible near coasts”.

The forecaster added: “There is a smaller chance, should Storm Benjamin be at the stronger end of expectations, that wind gusts in excess of 70mph could develop for a time very locally, this most likely late morning and into the afternoon.”

There is also an additional yellow wind warning for Cornwall, Devon and the west coast of Wales from 6am until 3pm – with gusts of up to 45mph expected widely within this area.

The wet and windy conditions have not yet earned the storm an official name from the Met Office.

Chief meteorologist Rebekah Hicks said: “It is worth noting that there is a greater than usual uncertainty surrounding the track and intensity of this low-pressure system.

“The public should stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings as the situation evolves, with adjustments to the forecasts likely at short notice.”