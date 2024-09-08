Summer is well and truly over as new weather maps look to forecast a huge dip in temperatures in the UK this month.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While southern areas of the UK have been hit by downpours, more comfortable temperatures have graced northern areas in early September. But this may be short lived, with the mercury set to dip to 0ºC as soon as next week.

Weather maps from WXCharts shows that the coming week could see any sign of summer dissipate, with the mercury dropping to freezing at some areas on Thursday, September 12. Locations in western Scotland will be the first to be hit over early morning freezing temperatures, with the rest of Scotland set to experience temperatures between 1ºC and 4ºC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperatures are set to dip to 0C as an arctic blast settles over the UK next week. | WXCharts

Further south, temperature will also feel brisk with temperatures sitting at a minimum of 1ºC in northern England and only stretching as high as 6ºC further south into the Midlands, Wales and the southern coast of England. Northern Ireland will also experience lower temperatures at around 3ºC to 5ºC.

Unfortunately, it looks set to get worse on Friday morning (September 13), with lows of 0ºC spreading further east across northern Scotland, as well as frosty temperatures in central and southern Scotland, and into northern England.

Temperatures of 0C may be felt across swathes of the country as an artic blast looks to sweep across the UK next week. | WXCharts

It comes after areas of southern England were hit with a yellow rain warning and flood warnings over the weekend, with downpours plaguing plans. The Met Office warned that up to 100mm of rain could fall over a short period of time in some areas by Sunday evening.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert explained: “Further spells of rain are likely to affect southern Britain this weekend, generating some localised impacts on Saturday night and Sunday. We currently have a yellow weather warning for rain in place, and there’s potential for further updates over the weekend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a different story further north though, as high pressure brings warmer and sunnier conditions, with higher-than-average temperatures, particularly across parts of western Scotland. Eastern areas are likely to be cooler and at times, cloudier due to winds blowing off the North Sea. We are keeping warnings under review and will look to issue them over the weekend as confidence increases, so please keep up to date with our latest forecasts and warnings."