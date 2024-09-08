Exact date arctic blast to hit UK as temperatures set to plummet to 0C as new weather maps predict dip
While southern areas of the UK have been hit by downpours, more comfortable temperatures have graced northern areas in early September. But this may be short lived, with the mercury set to dip to 0ºC as soon as next week.
Weather maps from WXCharts shows that the coming week could see any sign of summer dissipate, with the mercury dropping to freezing at some areas on Thursday, September 12. Locations in western Scotland will be the first to be hit over early morning freezing temperatures, with the rest of Scotland set to experience temperatures between 1ºC and 4ºC.
Further south, temperature will also feel brisk with temperatures sitting at a minimum of 1ºC in northern England and only stretching as high as 6ºC further south into the Midlands, Wales and the southern coast of England. Northern Ireland will also experience lower temperatures at around 3ºC to 5ºC.
Unfortunately, it looks set to get worse on Friday morning (September 13), with lows of 0ºC spreading further east across northern Scotland, as well as frosty temperatures in central and southern Scotland, and into northern England.
It comes after areas of southern England were hit with a yellow rain warning and flood warnings over the weekend, with downpours plaguing plans. The Met Office warned that up to 100mm of rain could fall over a short period of time in some areas by Sunday evening.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert explained: “Further spells of rain are likely to affect southern Britain this weekend, generating some localised impacts on Saturday night and Sunday. We currently have a yellow weather warning for rain in place, and there’s potential for further updates over the weekend.”
“It’s a different story further north though, as high pressure brings warmer and sunnier conditions, with higher-than-average temperatures, particularly across parts of western Scotland. Eastern areas are likely to be cooler and at times, cloudier due to winds blowing off the North Sea. We are keeping warnings under review and will look to issue them over the weekend as confidence increases, so please keep up to date with our latest forecasts and warnings."
