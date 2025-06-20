Following a mini-heatwave in Somerset and the rest of the UK, the Met Office has predicted when the weather is likely to break in the south west - here’s what conditions Glastonbury Festival-goers can expect this year.

The country is basking in a mini-heatwave right now but all that is set to change - which leaves Glastonbury Festival-goers wondering whether to prepare for sunshine or showers. According to the Met Office, the long period of hot weather we’ve been experiencing is soon to come to an end.

The national weather forecaster says overnight from Wednesday to Thursday looks to be when the weather might 'break' in Somerset - just as hundreds of thousands of people arrive in the county for the music extravaganza.

While the Met Office is predicting largely dry weather between now and next weekend - with the festival running at Worthy Farm, Pilton, between June 25 and 29 - there are some signs things could be about to change. Forecasters at the agency say between Sunday (June 22) and Tuesday (June 24), Somerset is in for a "fresher and breezier spell of weather" - with showers possible.

However, it seems experts don't foresee any major downpours such as those experienced in 2005, which brought major disruption for festival goers. "While showers are possible at times, prolonged dry periods are likely with warm sunny spells at times," a Met Office forecaster said.

A closer look at the available data shows the day most likely to see rainfall is between 10pm on Wednesday (June 25) and 1am the following morning - with the Met Office forecast for the Royal Bath and West Showground, which neighbours the festival site, showing a 50% chance of rain.

While still not a high chance - and a relatively short window at that - in the hours before and after this period, the forecasts show a 40% chance of rain. And as any Glastonbury veteran will know, even a short deluge - if heavy enough - can bring a whole puddle of trouble on site.

Elsewhere, the BBC Weather forecast is also showing some signs grey clouds could be approaching, again most likely overnight on Wednesday into Thursday. And AccuWeather is showing Thursday afternoon (June 26) as the most likely to see rain - up to 3.8mm according to the website's forecast.

That said, temperatures through the week are set to drop from where they are now to highs of around 23C - a welcome dip for those trekking the hallowed fields. So, in summary then - as a weather forecaster might say - a drop from the current sweat-inducing temperatures will be welcome, while rainfall doesn't look to be anything serious, so this could well be as close to a perfect forecast for festival goers.