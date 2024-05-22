Half term weather: 'heat dome' set to cover UK during school holidays with temperatures 'hotter than Turkey'
The hot weather will arrive just in time for the upcoming bank holiday and half term break, meaning that families across England will be able to bask in the sun together. According to WXCharts, temperatures may reach 25C on Monday (May 27), three degrees warmed than Turkish hotspot Istanbul.
A plume of warm air - referred to as the ‘heat dome’ - measuring around 800 miles will bring the warmer temperatures back to the UK. It will mark a warm end to the month, which has already been branded the warmest May in 160 years.
The Met Office long range forecast for Sunday May 26 until Tuesday June 4 read: “By Bank Holiday Monday, there may still be some showers around, otherwise it will be dry and fine, and feeling warm in the sunshine. Into the following week, once any showers have cleared, more settled conditions are more likely for most, with the best of the weather likely in the southwest.
“Rain may threaten northwestern areas at times, and there is a chance that southern or eastern areas may see the odd heavy or thundery outbreak of showers. Temperatures are likely to remain a little above average, with some regional variation.”
While soaring temperatures have contributed to the warmest may on record, the weather in the run up to the English half term break is set to take a turn for the worst. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast for swathes of the UK.
An amber weather warning is in place across north-west England and parts of north Wales for rain, lasting from Wednesday to Thursday. A less severe yellow rain warning is in place for Midlands, some areas of Wales, the north and Scotland, while a yellow warning for thunderstorms cover the southern coast of England.
