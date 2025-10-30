Strong winds and rain are forecast as families prepare to head out for some trick-or-treating - here’s where in the UK expected to be worst hit by the weather.

In a change of fortunes, it’s the trick-or-treaters who ought to be afraid this year as the weather is set to bring its own horror story to the streets of the UK. The Met Office is predicting unsettled conditions with strong winds and rain in places.

The national weather service says while much attention has been focused on Hurricane Melissa in the Atlantic, forecasters are also monitoring the potential development of another area of low pressure that could influence the UK’s weather later in the week. A spokesperson said: “This system, which is separate from Hurricane Melissa, may bring strong winds and outbreaks of rain, particularly to western parts of the country.”

Working in partnership with Met Éireann and KNMI in the Netherlands, the Met Office is closely tracking this developing system, which, at present, does not appear likely to meet the criteria for a named storm, however the situation remains under review as “new forecast model data becomes available.”

Trick or treating weather

A spokesperson for the Met Office says: “With Halloween falling on a Friday this year and many families enjoying half-term, the weather is expected to be unsettled across much of the UK, with heavy blustery showers likely for many parts.

“Thursday and Friday are likely to bring periods of wet and windy weather, especially in southern and western regions. The strongest winds are forecast to affect Ireland and Northern Ireland, but the UK will not be immune to breezy conditions and showers.”

If you are planning to go trick-or-treating on Friday evening, be prepared for changeable weather. There is a possibility of rain and gusty winds in some areas, so waterproofs and sturdy footwear are recommended. While some locations may experience drier interludes, the overall theme is one of unsettled conditions, with the potential for showers and brisk winds at times.

As Halloween approaches, fire safety experts are urging UK families to reconsider their choice of decorations, warning that certain items could lead to devastating fires and costly damages.

How to stay safe over Halloween

It’s not just the weather which may pose a risk with experts warning “Halloween should be fun, not frightening for the wrong reasons.” Carlos Dhunay, home security expert at Telcam, cautions that many budget-friendly Halloween decorations sold online or in discount stores fail to meet UK fire safety standards.

He warned: "Every October, there are preventable house fires linked to Halloween decorations. The most common culprits are light chains, hanging fabrics, fake cobwebs, paper lanterns, and battery-operated props that haven't been safety tested."

Jonny Smith, fire safety risk assessment specialist at Crusader Fire, added: "Even small candles or LED lights can start fires if left too close to paper or fabric decorations. Simple swaps, like battery-powered tea lights and keeping decorations away from heat sources, dramatically reduce the risk."

Top tips for a safer Halloween:

Use battery-powered LED tea lights instead of candles

Keep electrical decorations away from fabric or paper items

Don't overload sockets

Always extinguish candles before going to bed

Teach children the "stop, drop, and roll" technique in case clothing catches fire

Ensure children are visible to motorists when trick-or-treating by adding reflective elements to costumes and carrying torches

Jonny added: "Halloween should be fun, not frightening for the wrong reasons. Simple precautions can prevent accidents and keep your family safe this spooky season."