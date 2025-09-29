Forecasters are warning that Hurricane Humberto could trigger unsettled weather conditions, bringing large winds and rain to the UK.

Britain could experience a dramatic change in weather next week as the after-effects of a powerful Atlantic hurricane makes it's way towards the shores in the UK. Hurricane Humberto, which intensified into a maximum-strength Category 5 storm on Saturday, September 27, has sustained winds of around 160mph.

The storm is currently tracking toward the United States. US forecasters have issued warnings of "life-threatening" waves and dangerous rip currents along the East coast, the Express reports.

The hurricane itself is not expected to reach the UK in full force, but forecasters believe its after-effects could trigger unsettled conditions. Meanwhile, a second system - Tropical Depression Nine - has developed in the Caribbean and is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves towards the United States.

Authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina have already declared states of emergency, while parts of Florida remain under tropical storm watches. According to the BBC, the two storms could even create a rare weather interaction known as the Fujiwhara effect, which happens when hurricanes move close to one another.

In some cases, they can merge into a larger, more powerful storm or repel each other and abruptly change direction. While most of the severity is to impact the US, the UK is set to experience the ripple effects of Hurricane Humberto as it gets weaker and moves into the North Atlantic Ocean.

The Met Office confirmed the weather with an update, writing: "As Hurricane Humberto moves into the North Atlantic and loses its tropical characteristics, this will likely have an influence on the UK's weather, with the potential for wet and very windy conditions around the first weekend of October."

Forecasters warned that the outlook remains uncertain, with further tropical activity potentially influencing weather conditions. However, the UK is likely to see more wet and windy spells, especially across the northern areas.

Alan O'Reilly of Carlow Weather has warned of the potential impacts that the hurricane could have on Irish weather in the coming week. Posting to X, he said: "Hurricane Humberto is now a category 5 hurricane!

"An impressive looking hurricane but track needs watching as remnants could impact our weather in a weeks time."