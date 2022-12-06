A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Scotland, whilst additional warnings for ice have been issued across the UK

The UK is set to face arctic temperatures this week after the Met Office issued a level 3 cold weather warning for England between 6pm on Wednesday and 9am on Monday December 12.

People are being told to prepare for “severe cold weather and icy conditions”, with a yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for Scotland on Wednesday (7 December), a yellow weather warning for ice issued for the east coast of England from Wednesday to Thursday (8 December) and a yellow weather warning for ice issued for Wales and Northern Ireland.

The plummeting temperatures have been blamed on an “arctic maritime air mass”. The public are being urged to look out for vulnerable friends and family and to ensure they heat their homes to 18C and wear “several layers of clothing” to stay warm.

The cold snap comes as households across the UK struggle with spiralling energy costs amidst the cost of living crisis.

So is it going to snow this week and how cold could temperatures get? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is it going to snow this week?

The Met Office have predicted that it will snow in Scotland this week, issuing a yellow weather warning and advising people that “disruption is likely”. They have also advised snow could affect “parts of Northern Ireland and north east England.” So far snow has not yet been predicted to reach the southern or western areas of England or Wales.

A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for Scotland (Photo: Getty Images)

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Rebekah Sherwin said: “Showers will turn more wintry as the week goes on with a risk of snow at times. A yellow National Severe Weather Warning for snow has been issued for Wednesday covering northern Scotland. We can expect to see some snow and wintry showers further south as the week progresses, particularly in coastal areas or over higher ground. There will be widespread frosts with temperatures falling to as low as -10°C overnight in isolated spots by the end of the week.”

Weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office across the UK (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg)

As well as snow, icy conditions are predicted with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for ice in the east of England from 6 pm on Wednesday until midday on Thursday and a yellow warning for ice in Wales and Northern Ireland from midnight Thursday until 6 pm.

Where is snow forecast in December?

Snow has been forecast in Scotland, with Northern Scotland and the Highlands expected to take the brunt of it. On low levels, 2-5cm of snow has been forecast, with higher levels seeing up to 10cm and blizzard and drifting conditions predicted.

Snow is also expected to fall in north east England with temperatures predicted to hit as low as -6C overnight and in Northern Ireland with “wintry showers” predicted on Wednesday.

What temperatures will it drop to?

The Met Office have predicted that temperatures could fall to as low as -10C. They have blamed the plummeting temperatures on an “arctic maritime air mass”. Sherwin explained: “Temperatures will start to dip this week, with daytime temperatures struggling to get above freezing in many places from mid-week onwards. However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells in many areas, particularly away from the coast.”

Here are some of the lowest temperatures you can expect across the UK this week:

London

In London, temperatures on Thursday and Friday will peak at just 2C, with an average nighttime temperature of -3C.

Glasgow

In Glasgow, the lowest temperatures are expected on Friday and Saturday, with highs between 1C and C and lows of -4C.

Cardiff

In Cardiff, the lowest temperatures will be felt on Thursday with a low of -1C and high of 4C.

Newcastle

In Newcastle, lows of -1C are predicted from Wednesday to Sunday, with highs varying between 2C and 3C.

Manchester

In Manchester, the lowest temperatures will be on Thursday with a low of -4C and high of just 1C, the freezing temperatures are expected to persist in Manchester until Sunday, which has a low of -1C and a high of just 1C.

Belfast