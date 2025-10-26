Snow was expected to fall across parts of the UK today as temperatures plummet.

Three counties were expected to see flurries as the Met Office warned of a 'cold and rather changeable few days to come'. Sunday's forecast stated it would 'feel cold once again', with patchy frost predicted for England and northern Scotland.

A 'snow and rain' mix was expected today, with between 500 and 700 metres forecast to fall as temperatures dip below freezing, according to the Mountain Weather Information Service. Snow was also expected over the higher tops of England and Wales.

Weather maps from WXCharts suggest snow will persist in the Highlands until 3pm on Sunday, The Express reports. These three counties could see snowfall:

Scottish Highlands

Moray

Perth and Kinross

The cold snap was driven by Storm Benjamin, which prompted the Met Office to issue yellow weather warnings. The Met Office forecast for today reads: “A mainly dry, chilly but bright start with a few showers in the west. However cloud and rain will gradually move in from the northwest, pushing into eastern areas by the afternoon. Feeling cold once again and staying breezy.”

For tomorrow: “Sunny spells and a scattering of showers to start. These easing with sunny spells through the afternoon, but cloud increasing in the west with rain arriving by the evening. Breezy.”

The outlook from Met Office for next week reads: “Remaining changeable with some further rain or showers at times, especially in the northwest. Always driest and brightest towards the southeast. Temperatures recovering to near average for most.”