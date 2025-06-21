Firefighters have issued an urgent warning about the growing risk of wildfires in London as temperatures hit 30°C today, according to the Met Office.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) responded to two grass fires in Rainham in the past 24 hours, prompting a plea for residents to take extra care during the ongoing heatwave.

“With temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius and the driest spring in over a century, the risk of fires spreading rapidly is high,” said LFB assistant commissioner Pat Goulbourne. “With so many of our open spaces close to homes and livelihoods, it is vital we all play our part to reduce the chance of grass fires breaking out in the first place and to protect our communities from incidents.”

The fire service responded to the two grass fires in Rainham on Wednesday with at least four fire engines, underscoring the growing threat posed by dry and flammable green spaces. Almost half of London is made up of green areas, which become increasingly busy during hot weather.

The LFB is strongly advising against the use of disposable barbecues in parks and public areas. “They pose a significant fire risk as the heat can be retained for many hours,” Goulbourne warned. “If you’re having a BBQ at home, avoid doing so on a balcony and ensure your BBQ is away from flammable materials like fences and sheds. You should also avoid having your BBQ on any decking you may have in your garden.”

Other safety advice includes properly disposing of cigarette butts and taking rubbish home if no bins are available, to avoid materials that can ignite or fuel fires. Between 2022 and May 2025, the LFB recorded 332 fire callouts where barbecues were listed as a contributing factor, with 17 of those resulting in injuries.

The warning comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued an amber heat-health alert for the entire country from Thursday until 9am on Monday - an upgrade from the previous yellow warning. Amber is the second highest level and signals potential impacts on health and social care services.

The Met Office has also cautioned that heatwaves in the UK are becoming more frequent and more intense due to climate change. Dr Gillian Kay, senior scientist at the Met Office, said: “The chance of exceeding 40C has been rapidly increasing, and it is now over 20 times more likely than it was in the 1960s. Because our climate continues to warm, we can expect the chance to keep rising.”

“We estimate a 50-50 chance of seeing a 40C day again in the next 12 years. We also found that temperatures several degrees higher than we saw in July 2022 are possible in today’s climate,” she added.

To help reduce the risk of wildfires, the Brigade is also calling on landowners and local authorities to create fire breaks by cutting back or ploughing grass, particularly where open spaces border homes.

Sunday’s forecast shows slightly cooler temperatures, with sunny intervals and a high of 28°C expected in the capital.