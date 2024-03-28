Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Easter bank holiday weekend is a welcome break for many with trips planned across the UK and abroad.

Unfortunately for those indulging in a staycation this weekend, the Great British weather is famously unreliable. The end of spring can bring anything from rain and even snow one moment to sun shining from the clouds the next. But what's in store for this weekend?

According to the Met Office, it might be worth packing the wellington boots and a raincoat if you're planning to get away. The weather service has said that the country is set for a period of "unsettled" conditions.

Rain will hit the country, specifically in southern and western regions in the early days of the weekend, along with some cold winds. However, there is hope heading into the late weekend.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “Showers will continue into the weekend, especially for southern and western areas. However, it is likely that we will see something of an improvement for most areas, with showers tending to become less frequent, and a better chance of longer spells of sunshine for eastern and northern areas, especially on Sunday.

“It will also become less windy, and temperatures should start to trend upwards, feeling quite warm in any sunshine. However, more widely unsettled conditions look likely to return into Easter Monday, but there is still some uncertainty in the timing of this deterioration.”

