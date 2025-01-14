Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mild spell the UK is currently experiencing is expected to last through the week, according to the latest Met Officer forecast.

However, a transition to more unsettled and potentially colder weather - potentially bringing another round of cold snap is expected later in January.

For the remainder of the week, conditions will remain largely mild and cloudy. Tonight, many areas will see overcast skies with patchy drizzle. The Met Office highlights that “the best cloud breaks” will be in eastern Scotland, northeast England, and Cornwall, where patchy fog and frost may develop. Northern regions will remain breezy.

On Wednesday, central and southern England will stay grey with hill fog and occasional drizzle. Rain is forecast for north and northwest Scotland, while some sunshine may break through in other areas.

The forecast for Thursday to Saturday indicates continued mild conditions in the north, with cooler weather in the south. Rain and windy spells will affect the northwest, while central and southern England, along with parts of Wales, will see cloudy skies with hill fog and drizzle. The Met Office notes that there will be “occasionally brighter” weather elsewhere.

From Sunday, January 19, to Tuesday, January 28, the settled and mild conditions are expected to give way to more unsettled weather. The Met Office states: “This period is expected to see a transition, possibly lasting over several days, between the settled, dry, and often dull conditions expected over the next few days, to something more unsettled.”

Sunday is predicted to be cloudy and cool, with rain moving eastward from the west. Early in the following week, light winds and settled conditions may return, with isolated chances of rain in the far north and south. Later in the period, wetter and windier weather is expected to spread from northwest to southeast, with a “very small chance of colder, drier, but perhaps wintry, easterly winds.”

Looking ahead to late January and early February, the Met Office predicts milder-than-average conditions driven by a dominant flow from the Atlantic. Periods of rain and strong winds are likely, especially in the north and west. However, the forecast includes the potential for brief colder spells with frost, ice, and snow following deep low-pressure systems crossing the region.