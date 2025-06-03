Despite a cool and unsettled start to summer, warmer conditions are on the horizon for the UK.

According to the Met Office, the immediate forecast remains changeable, with cool temperatures, brisk winds and widespread showers expected across much of the UK through to Saturday.

"Sunny spells and showers, with the heaviest and most frequent showers across the north," are forecast for Wednesday, while the coming days are expected to be “cool, largely cloudy and breezy… with showers or longer spells of rain,” the Met Office said in its short-range forecast.

The agency also warned of “prolonged spells of heavy rain… across the south at times,” maintaining the gloomy start to June.

However, things may begin to shift later next week. In its long-range forecast from June 8 to 17, the Met Office said: “Into the second half of next week, there is potential for some warm or hot weather to develop, particularly in the south and east, although this may be accompanied by heavy showers and thunderstorms.”

By mid-June, the pattern could tip in favour of more settled conditions: “High pressure may become more dominant. This will bring periods of fine and dry weather, especially in south and temperatures rising above normal.”