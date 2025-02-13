If you're feeling depressed and everything is doom and gloom because of the weather, brace yourself - we won't be seeing the sun for a while.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Met Office’s latest long-range forecast, from Tuesday (February 18) to February 27, it will be "mostly dry and bright, but feeling cold with a brisk southeasterly breeze." However, this brief spell of brightness won’t last long.

This comes as rare “freezing rain” is set to hit many parts of the UK as the cold snap continues. The Met Office has said that the below-average temperatures which have settled across the UK in the last week could produce an unusual phenomenon - which has the capacity to cause chaos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And by the second half of the week, "frontal zones will make gradual and erratic progress east across all parts, bringing some rain, wind and notably milder conditions as winds come in from the Atlantic." The southeast will be the last to experience this shift, but by the end of the week, the entire country is expected to be much milder yet "more unsettled, with spells of wet and windy weather likely for most parts."

These gloomy conditions are expected to persist into early March, according to the forecast from February 28 to March 14. While there's a "very small chance of colder conditions lingering for a time," forecasters say it’s much more likely that "a milder and unsettled theme will dominate, with weather systems moving close to or across the UK." That means more rain, strong winds, and above-average rainfall, especially in the west.

When will we see the sun? | Getty Images

On the bright side, some 'drier and brighter interludes' are still possible, particularly in the southeast. But for now, it’s best to keep the raincoats and umbrellas handy - or just stay indoors, stay warm, and take your Vitamin D - because this dreary weather isn’t going anywhere just yet.

UK 5-day forecast

Tonight (February 13)

Cold tonight, with rain and hill snow in far west. Rain moving into southwestern UK and Northern Ireland, with a risk of some snow and freezing rain across upland areas. Otherwise a mainly dry night with clear spells, allowing a frost to develop for many, away from some eastern coasts.

Friday (February 14)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rather cloudy and breezy across Northern Ireland, Wales and southwest England with some rain and perhaps hill snow, reaching western Scotland later. Elsewhere frost clearing, then mostly fine. Remaining cold.

Saturday (February 15) to Monday (February 17)

Mostly dry, often cloudy and cold in the east and northeast. Weakening bands of rain and perhaps snow moving in from the west and southwest, where turning milder. Often breezy.