A new yellow warning for wind has been issue for parts of Scotland by the Met Office, with gusts possibly reaching 80mph

The Met Office has issued a new yellow wind warning for parts of Scotland. (Credit: Getty Images)

The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for parts of Scotland, with areas set to be battered by gale-force winds. The yellow wind warning has been issued for north-western areas of the country, including the Outer Hebridies. It will remain in place from 8am until 6pm.

Portree, Ullapool and Stornoway are all covered with the yellow wind warning. Gusts are expected to hit the islands at around 60 to 70mph, but there are fears that winds of up to 80mph could reach land.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Met Office has advised that the strong winds could impact local transport. This includes ferry journeys between islands, as well as road and air travel, with warnings around sea spray and possible power cuts also given.

Elsewhere in the country, its a wet start to Wednesday (November 8), with much of mainland Scotland, England and Wales being hit by showers. While severe gales are expected in north-west Scotland, strong winds are still expected to pick up pace in coastal areas across the country. However, it hopefully won't be a complete washout for most people. Dryer conditions will move in from the west as the morning progresses with some sunshine across Scotland and northern England.