A new yellow warning for wind has been issue for parts of Scotland by the Met Office, with gusts possibly reaching 80mph
The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for parts of Scotland, with areas set to be battered by gale-force winds. The yellow wind warning has been issued for north-western areas of the country, including the Outer Hebridies. It will remain in place from 8am until 6pm.
Portree, Ullapool and Stornoway are all covered with the yellow wind warning. Gusts are expected to hit the islands at around 60 to 70mph, but there are fears that winds of up to 80mph could reach land.
The Met Office has advised that the strong winds could impact local transport. This includes ferry journeys between islands, as well as road and air travel, with warnings around sea spray and possible power cuts also given.
Elsewhere in the country, its a wet start to Wednesday (November 8), with much of mainland Scotland, England and Wales being hit by showers. While severe gales are expected in north-west Scotland, strong winds are still expected to pick up pace in coastal areas across the country. However, it hopefully won't be a complete washout for most people. Dryer conditions will move in from the west as the morning progresses with some sunshine across Scotland and northern England.
It comes after parts of the country were recently battered by Storm Ciarán. The southern coast of England was subjected to downpours and strong winds, with gusts of up to 100mph reported on Jersey. Schools in the region were close and residents evacuated, while flood warnings remained in place for days after the storm passed.