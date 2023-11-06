Heavy rain and gale-force winds could hit parts of the UK this week, just days after Storm Ciaran hit southern parts of the country

After being battered by Storm Babet and Storm Ciaran in quick succession, the next storm could be on its way to the UK. (Credit: Getty Images)

Storm Ciaran may have just passed leaving a trail of cut power lines and structural damage in some places, but the UK could be brace for the next poor weather front. There are fears that amid recovery operations in areas across the southern coast of England, including the island of Jersey, winds could pick up to 70mph this week. According to forecaster WXCharts, there could be torrential downpours from Friday, November 10, beginning a washout weekend for some areas.

As much as 10mm of rain per hour could fall in some regions up until Sunday evening (November 12). Scotland may even see some snow and frost during the week as we move closer to winter.

The Met Office has as of yet not issued any warnings around rain or wind, or confirmed the arrival of the next storm - which will be called Storm Debi according to the official storm name list for 2023. In the latest forecast from the meteorological for the week described conditions as "unsettled", with rain and wind expected.

The forecast reads: “Remaining predominantly unsettled through this period. Low pressure is likely to slowly track east across northern areas of the UK at the end of the coming week, bringing further rain or showers to many areas. There is also the potential for some further windy weather at times, both from the low tracking across northern UK, but also from a secondary low that may run past southern areas at the very start of this period.

“By mid month, the most unsettled conditions are likely to transfer further north, with areas further south perhaps having some drier spells of weather at times. Within these drier spells, some overnight frost and fog is possible, but possibly becoming relatively mild by day.”