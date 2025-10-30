The Met Office has issued a weather warning for almost two million people as high winds look set to batter parts of the country.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been introduced across the entire of Northern Ireland. The warning will last from 1pm until 11pm on Thursday, October 30.

The Met Office said in its warning update: “South to southeasterly winds will strengthen through Thursday afternoon and evening, with gusts of 40-50 mph likely fairly widely, and perhaps 60-70 mph in more exposed areas, especially along coasts and over the Mournes.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been introduced over Northern Ireland by the Met Office. | Met Office

“Outbreaks of rain are also expected during this time, especially on Thursday evening where a short period of heavy rain accompanied by strong, gusty winds will be possible in places.”

Commuters have been warned of possible delays on the transport network as a result of the gusts. The Met Office said that some delays to road, air, and ferry transport were likely during the time the warning is in place.

There are also specific warnings to those in coastal areas, with these set to be hit by the worst of the wind. The weather service said: “If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

“Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in parts of the UK. | Getty Images

Elsewhere, the Met Office has advised that the “unsettled” weather will be felt across the UK this weekend as well as temperature slightly picking up after a brief drop. The forecast for Saturday to Monday reads: “Remaining unsettled this weekend. Some brighter weather at times through Saturday, though interspersed with heavy showers.

“Showers becoming less frequent by Sunday, Further spells of rain arriving Monday. Temperatures recovering.”