‘Winter is coming’ says the Met Office as areas are braced for their first taste of snow.

Up to 20cm of snow could hit the UK over the coming days, the Met Office has said.

The forecaster has issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice for parts of the UK. These started between 4pm on Sunday and last until 10am Tuesday morning, with the fair amount of snow forecast particularly on higher ground in the north .

Throughout the warning periods, there is a chance of power cuts, disruption to road and public transport and the risk of injury from slipping on ice, the weather service added.

On Monday, the warning covers areas in the East Midlands, Yorkshire, Wales and north of England overnight from 7pm and into Tuesday morning, where up to 20cm of snow could fall on high ground.

Snow is coming today and tomorrow in Scotland, the north and the midlands says the Met Office

Tom Morgan, Met Office meteorologist, said that despite a “mild” start to the month, the upcoming conditions are more typical of “mid-winter to late-winter”.

He said: “What we can say is that it’s going to be very cold for the for the time of year, there will be widespread overnight frosts, and a few locations where there’s snow on the ground. The north could even see overnight minimums down to -8C, possibly even -10C, so quite unusual for November.”

“It’s quite an early blast of winter,” he added.

Mr Morgan said the public can best prepare for the wintry weather by checking their cars are suitable for icy and potentially snowy conditions and to take extra supplies including food, blankets and a fully charged mobile phone with them on journeys.

Despite the cold conditions, the “whole of the UK” will enjoy more sunshine next week, the meteorologist added.

He said: “That’s one good piece of news. We’ve lost the grey, gloomy conditions, or at least we will have by Tuesday, that we’ve seen so far this month, and there’ll be a lot of sunshine really.

“Yes, there’ll be some snow showers in the peripheries of the UK, particularly northern Scotland, and down the east and the west coast, but if you live inland and you live in the south, there’ll be lots of sparkly blue skies on most days through Tuesday to Friday.”