Met Office news: Weather forecast - snow and heatwaves predicted
Predicting the weather is a, well, unpredictable job at the best of times. But given today’s forecasts, the outlook for the next few weeks is unsettled at best.
Today, the south of England is enjoying a gently warm day, with temperatures bobbing around the high teens and low 20s. The weather’s not quite as good in Northern Ireland and Scotland, and the Met Office says to expect patchy rain in the north of Scotland. As the Met Office says, it will be “feeling warm in the sunshine”.
But after that, various meteorologists have opposing views. The Met Office thinks there will be some rain overnight across Scotland, but that most other areas will be dry and clear, the drier and clearer the further south you go. From Monday to Thursday scattered showers will head south across England and Wales, the Met Office thinks.
While the Met Office thinks it will merely be cool in Scotland, the Mirror today reports SNOW could be on the way. Today it has reported “weather maps showing some areas of Britain will have a snowy June. Glasgow will be coated with flurries on June 4, with other parts of the country set for rain showers.”
Hand in hand with the snow, bookmaker Ladbrokes is also reducing odds on a wet summer, with 7/2 available for the wettest summer ever.
Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati said a storm is en route from the south, adding: "We're strapping in for a record-breaking washout of a summer, with more rain set to batter Brits over the next few weeks."
But on the other hand, forecaster Jim Dale has said almost the opposite, that we’re on for a “warm to very to very warm summer interspersed with thundery type showers”. He thinks we’ll see heatwaves, mixed with sporadic downpours, and speaking to the Daily Express, said we were on for far more good weather than last year, but not the exceptional heat seen in 2022, when wildfires were a common problem across the country.
So the lesson from this? Wear shorts but have a waterproof to hand at all times? Or go back to the tried and trusted methods of seeing whether pine cones are open or closed, or whether cows are sitting down or standing up? It may appear that checking whether it’s a red sky at night or in the morning may be more reliable than modern methods...
