It’s been quite a few miserable days for some over the bank holiday weekend with heavy rain and thunderstorms, but it looks like the UK could be set to sizzle in a heatwave in a matter of days.

From Friday, May 31, the country will bask in rising temperatures of around 20°C. The heatwave looks likely to hit from Sunday (June 2) onwards according to weather service WXCharts, with speculation that temperature may even hit the 30°Cs

Jim Dale, a senior meteorologist at the British Weather Services, told BirminghamLive: “A lot of Europe is getting the scorching hot temperatures. Central Europe just had it. Eastern Europe is getting it at the moment. It was Spain earlier in the year.

"I would suggest we will share in some of that in the latter stage of May, and into June and July. We will see climbing temperatures well into the 30s in the prone areas. That is the expectation.”

The Met Office’s forecast from Sunday, June 2 to Tuesday, June 11 said: “Early in June, conditions are likely to be more settled due to the influence of high pressure extending east over the country. A few showers could still develop in places but for most it will be a dry at the start of the period with plenty of sunshine.

“Feeling warm generally though cooler near the coast where onshore breezes develop. This fair weather is likely to continue for a few days into the following week, but thereafter the outlook becomes more uncertain.

“The south of the UK will probably be drier, although not ruling out scattered showers at times. Cooler and cloudier further northwest, where rain is more likely. Temperatures will probably be around normal or a little above average.”

While high temperatures are expected to hit in June, weather experts have also predicted that it may be a summer washout, with some predicting the wettest summer on record.