Torrential rain and thunderstorms are set to wreak havoc across much of the UK this week, resulting in potential flooding and travel disruptions. The Met Office has issued a yellow storm warning for parts of north-west England, Yorkshire, the East Midlands, and East Anglia from 2pm to 7pm on Tuesday (May 28). Another warning covers Northumberland, Cumbria, and southern Scotland from 3pm until midnight. Additionally, Northern Ireland faces a yellow warning from noon to 9pm.

Forecasters predict that up to 1.2 inches (30mm) of rain could fall within a few hours in certain areas, accompanied by lightning, hail, and strong winds that could damage buildings. There is also a risk of delays and cancellations to train and bus services. Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “The UK is in the midst of some unsettled weather at the moment.” He noted that within the warning areas, "some lightning strikes and travel disruptions lend an unsettled feel for today (Tuesday)." Intense downpours in specific locations could also result in road closures.

The Met Office has issued a yellow storm warning for parts of the UK this week

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 20°C in central England on Tuesday, with a low of 5°C anticipated in rural Scotland. On Wednesday, temperatures may rise to 21°C in the South East of England. A yellow warning for thunderstorms will take effect in Scotland from 10am to 7pm on Wednesday, covering cities such as Edinburgh, Aberdeen, and Dundee. Forecasters warn of up to 20mm of rain in less than an hour.

Mr Dixon added: “The thundery risk spreads further north on Wednesday, with a warning in force for much of Scotland. Further south will see a continued mix of sunshine and showers for many." He added that this showery weather, with potential heavy bursts, will persist through Thursday, although there may be sunny spells making it pleasant in some areas.