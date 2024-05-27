Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It looks to be a “mixed” bank holiday - with sunny spells in some regions and yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms and rain in others.

The bank holiday Monday has seen the Met office issuing yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms in northern and eastern areas of Scotland. Lasting from 11am until 10pm on Monday (May 27), the warning covering areas such as Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen with between 30mm and 40mm of rain expected in local areas.

Elsewhere, there are sporadic showers expected across England and Wales. Temperatures will be warmest in the south-east of England, hitting around 17C to 19C. Where heavier rain is expected, it will feel much cooler.

Greg Dewhurst, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “There are some subtle differences – I think generally, England and Wales will see less frequent and less heavy showers compared to Sunday, so there should be some longer, drier spells in between. But it is worth, if people are heading out, having a brolly and raincoat as there is a chance almost anywhere of having a shower, true for Northern Ireland too, actually.”

It comes after swathes of the UK were hit by heavy showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. While Scottish schools return on Tuesday, May 28, schools in England and Wales remain closed during the half-term break.