The Met Office has said that warmer and dried weather is in its way to the UK after a miserable end to May for many.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain have plagued the bank holiday weekend and half term for some regions of the country. However, there is hope on the horizon as June looks to herald in warmer temperatures and drier conditions.

The Met Office has said that high pressure will build across the country, meaning that higher temperatures will be felt across the UK from Friday, May 31. While there will be a “reduction in rainfall amounts for most”, there are still some risk of showers in south-east England.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “From Friday, we see a change in weather type, with conditions turning drier and more settled from the west. Although some showers are possible at times - most likely in the southeast initially and later in the weekend in the northwest - many should see a decent amount of sunshine.

“With the exception of the southeast at first, where it will be rather cool to start the weekend, temperatures are generally unremarkable for the time of year, close to or a little above average. However, it will feel a little warmer with light winds and prolonged sunny spells, generally away from windward coasts.”

The high pressure is likely to stick around through to next week, but a return to more unsettled conditions are possible later in the week. This includes some patchy showers and possible drizzle in the north-west.