The UK could be waking up to a White Christmas this year, as weather maps signal the arrival of a massive 400-mile snowstorm just hours before the big day.

According to the Met Office, the country is expected to experience unsettled conditions in the lead-up to Christmas, with some areas experiencing snow, particularly on high ground in the north.

In its long-range forecast, the Met Office warned that between Wednesday December 25 and Wednesday January 8, the UK will likely face unsettled conditions, with spells of rain, wind, and showers affecting most regions. The forecast also suggests that sleet and snow will be possible, especially on higher ground in northern parts of the country.

The storm, expected to arrive on Christmas Eve, is set to stretch from Wick in Scotland to Birmingham and could bring up to 4cm of snow per hour in parts of Scotland. Major cities such as Glasgow and Edinburgh are likely to be covered in snow, while southern areas, including London, will experience rain rather than snow.

Although temperatures are expected to remain around or slightly above average, the Met Office says there could still be risks of frost and fog during any settled spells, particularly across the south in the run-up to New Year.

The Met Office's long-range forecast adds: “Some sleet and snow is also likely at times, especially on high ground in the north. However, there are also some signs that more settled conditions are possible at times, perhaps most likely across the south late in December or into early January.”

The good news for snow lovers is that despite the unsettled weather, Christmas Day still holds a chance for snow, with the forecast suggesting snow could continue to fall across northern regions. The Met Office definition of a White Christmas is simple: any trace of snow falling during the 24 hours of Christmas Day qualifies, so even a light dusting could make the occasion special.

Meanwhile, WXCHARTS weather maps show that the storm on Christmas Eve will cover much of the UK, with rain and snow sweeping across the country. However, for many in the south, including London, it seems that rain will be the order of the day, dashing hopes for a snowy Christmas in the capital.

The Met Office adds that any more settled spells during the festive period could bring a risk of frost and fog, which would add to the chilly atmosphere.