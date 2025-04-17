Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for south-west England as millions of people prepare to travel over the Easter bank holiday weekend, with forecasters predicting heavy rain, travel disruption, and possible flooding in the region.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning, which covers Cornwall, Devon, Plymouth, and Torbay, is in effect from 6pm on Good Friday (March 29) until 9am on Saturday, during which up to 75mm of rain could fall. The Met Office said this “prolonged spell of rain” could lead to difficult driving conditions and longer journey times.

Residents and travellers are being advised to prepare for possible flooding of homes and businesses, with the downpours also likely to be accompanied by windy conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes days after a flood warning was issued in parts of Devon following intense rainfall. Mark Garratt, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Heavy rain and showers mean that minor surface water flooding is probable across parts of south-west England on Friday and into Saturday.”

“Environment Agency teams will be out on the ground and supporting local authorities in responding to surface water flooding.” “We urge people not to drive through flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.”

A flood warning road sign on a partially submerged road (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

While the southwest braces for heavy rain, southern and eastern England are expected to enjoy “fine weather with some sunshine” on Good Friday, with temperatures reaching up to 18°C in the southeast, according to the Met Office.

Saturday is likely to bring “showery bursts” across southern England, along with a bit of a breeze, while northern and eastern areas may see drier spells and “fine weather”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’ll find that showery rain tends to sort of wax and wane as we head through the day, but still a fair amount of cloud here,” said Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir.

Highs of 16°C are forecast for southern England, with a chilly night to follow, including lows near freezing. On Easter Sunday, forecasters predict a calmer day with lighter winds and a mix of sunshine and cloud, with highs of 16°C in London, 15°C in Cardiff, and 11°C in Edinburgh.

But the break in the weather may be short-lived. Monday is expected to be more unsettled, with outbreaks of rain and showers mainly affecting southern and western parts of the UK, though central and southeast England may enjoy the warmest temperatures, reaching around 19°C.