The UK is used to unpredictable weather but the prospect of a 600 mile rainstorm is gripping the nation.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Met Office, the UK is on track for one of its warmest summers on record. Emily Carlisle, Met Office scientist said: “It’s looking like this summer is on track to be one of the warmest, if not ‘the’ warmest, since the series began in 1884. What’s striking is the consistency of the warmth. June and July were both well above average and even outside of heatwaves, temperatures have remained on the warmer side.

“This persistent warmth is driven by a combination of factors including dry ground from spring, high-pressure systems, and unusually warm seas around the UK. These conditions have created an environment where heat builds quickly and lingers. While we haven’t seen record-breaking highs, with 35.8°C the peak so far this year, the overall trend in consistently above-average temperatures is what matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At present, the warmest UK summers on record are pretty clustered. They include 2018 as the warmest, then 2006, 2003, 2022 and 1976. With two weeks still to go, things could of course change, but the data so far strongly suggests we’re heading towards one of the UK’s hottest summers on record.”

UK 600 mile rainstorm latest: What has the Met Office said in response to warning that has gone viral? pedestrian negotiates a partially flooded footpath as heavy rain begins on May 22, 2024 in Northwich, United Kingdom. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

For those of you who have been keeping track when it comes to heatwaves this summer, the UK has experienced four in total. However, these have been relatively short-lived and the highest temperature recorded this summer was 35.8°C in Faversham, Kent.

When it comes to the UK’s all-time high, this was recorded at 40.3°C back in 2022.

NationalWorld recently reported that a UK 600 mile rainstorm is on its way and it seems this potential weather is gripping the nation, particularly on social media. One TikTok user said: “Best not happen, we are going on a caravan holiday on 29th August,” whilst another said: “That’s the aftermath of hurricane Erin!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to WXC Charts weather maps, the UK 600 mile rainstorm looks to begin on August 27 and the areas that are set to be hardest hit are southern Scotland and the East Midlands. However, according to WXC Charts weather maps, there are some areas that will miss out on the wet weather and these are Aberdeenshire, Somerset, Middlesex, Kent, Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

However, NationalWorld contacted the Met Office to find out their reaction to a potential 600 mile rainstorm hitting the UK. The Met Office has said that next week the UK should expect more unsettled weather due to the remnants of Hurricane Erin.

However, there is no suggestion from the Met Office that a 600 mile rainstorm is set to hit and at the time of writing, they have said that it is too early to predict what weather will be like on August 27. When it comes to weather in the next few days, don’t fear that the warm weather is over as the Met Office has said there is lots of fine weather to come but temperatures will be closer to the national average.