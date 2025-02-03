The Met Office has warned of a sharp drop in temperatures later this week, with the potential for snow and ice as a cold snap grips the UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a brief spell of wet and windy weather, high pressure is set to take over, bringing plummeting temperatures and wintry conditions by the weekend, said the forecasters.

Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “It’s worth being aware that despite a largely pleasant week ahead, there’s a good chance the UK will experience a dip in temperatures at the weekend and into next week. High-pressure is set to move in, bringing along with it easterly winds, low temperatures and an increasing risk of wintry hazards like snow and ice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the freezing temperatures arrive, parts of Scotland are already facing severe weather conditions. A Yellow Weather Warning for rain has been issued for Dumfries & Galloway, with coastal gales and persistent rainfall expected to create dangerous conditions.

On Tuesday night, wintry showers are forecast over higher ground in Scotland, increasing the risk of icy surfaces as temperatures drop.

UK snow blizzard February: Exact date it will hit. Saint Paul's Cathedral is just visible through a blizzard as people cross the River Thames on March 2, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images | Getty Images

Met Office forecast

Monday & Tuesday: England and Wales will see mostly dry conditions with some sunny spells, while Northern Ireland and Scotland will experience strong winds and heavy rain.

Midweek: A band of rain and strong winds will push through northwestern Wales and England on Monday night into Tuesday, reaching eastern England by Tuesday evening but weakening as it moves.

End of the week: Temperatures will drop below average as high pressure settles over Scandinavia, bringing cold easterly winds from the continent. Frost, fog, and even snow and ice hazards could develop over the weekend.