UK snow blizzard February: Exact date it will sweep parts of the country

Days after the UK was hit by Storm Eowyn, maps show a 700-mile wall of blizzards set to hit.

January may be over, but the UK is still very much in the full grips of winter, so don’t think spring is on its way, just yet. According to weather maps from WXCharts, it would seem that the UK should prepare itself for a snow blizzard.

So, when should the UK prepare for a snow blizzard? Well according to WXCharts, sub-zero temperatures are expected to be on their way as early as Monday February 10. Liverpool and Cheshire should expect freezing rain.

According to the Met Office, “Freezing rain is a rare type of liquid precipitation that strikes a cold surface, and freezes almost instantly.

“The conditions needed for freezing rain are quite specific and we don’t see this phenomenon very often in the UK. It can produce striking effects, as the rain drop spreads out momentarily across the surface before it freezes, encasing the surface in a layer of clear ice.”

The Met Office has also reported in the past that “Freezing rain is more common in other parts of the world, for example in the USA, where weather systems produce a lot of freezing rain. These are called ice storms, and if enough glaze collects on trees or power lines, the weight of the ice can cause them to break and can result in disruption on a large scale.”

UK snow blizzard February: Exact date it will hit. Saint Paul's Cathedral is just visible through a blizzard as people cross the River Thames on March 2, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images | Getty Images

According to reports, The Scottish Highlands will see 21 cm of snowfall, while the area between Edinburgh to Manchester will be covered with 10cm of snow. The only areas which will be spared look to be Northern Ireland and the South West of England.

It would seem that snow is not necessarily a definite this month as according to The Met Office, the current weather forecast for Wednesday 5 Feb - Friday 14 Feb, reads: “It is likely to be much more settled across the much of the UK at first with plenty of clear or sunny spells, and whilst some rain is likely at times, there is likely to be plenty of dry weather through this period.

“Winds will generally be lighter and this will bring the risk of overnight frost and fog to many central and southern parts. Towards the end of this period there is a greater chance of unsettled conditions returning, especially in the north and west of the UK whilst southeastern parts are more likely to be drier. Overall, temperatures will be close to normal for most, but it is likely to be mild at times in the northwest. Brief colder spells are likely here in between weather systems though.”