New amber weather warnings for snow and ice have been introduced by the Met Office as the UK prepares to be hit by wintery conditions.

Snow, ice and rain are set to hit different parts of the country from today (February 7) into the weekend. There are also warnings that the winter weather could have major impact on travel.

Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick said: “With the snow there is a chance that you could see some rail and air travel cancellations. If the snow does reach lower levels then we could also see some local impacts with travel disruption.”

Alongside introducing new amber warnings, the Met Office have extended yellow warnings that had already been put in place. Warnings that up to 3cm of snow are likely quite widely across the warning area have come from the weather service, as well as warnings that even more snow could come in the Scottish Highlands.

What weather warnings are in place in the UK?

Wednesday February 7

YELLOW Snow & Ice - Scottish Highlands from 4pm lasting through until Thursday

Thursday February 8

AMBER Snow - Peak District and south Pennines, including Bradford and near Sheffield, between 12pm and 6pm

Snow - Peak District and south Pennines, including Bradford and near Sheffield, between 12pm and 6pm AMBER Snow & Ice - North Wales and northwest Shropshire between 8am and 3pm

YELLOW Snow - northern England and part of North Wales from 6am lasting until 6am on Friday

Snow - northern England and part of North Wales from 6am lasting until 6am on Friday YELLOW Snow & Ice - southern and central Scotland, including Glasgow Edinburgh and Dundee, from 6pm until Friday at 3pm

Snow & Ice - southern and central Scotland, including Glasgow Edinburgh and Dundee, from 6pm until Friday at 3pm YELLOW Snow & Ice - Northern Ireland from 10am until Friday at 6am

Snow & Ice - Northern Ireland from 10am until Friday at 6am YELLOW rain - southern coast of England and some areas of South Wales, from 6am until 10am the following day