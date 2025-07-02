After a week of fine weather, a more traditional British summer is making an appearance - as a weather warning issued for thunderstorms.

The Met Office has just announced the yellow warning about storms, which could be about to lash parts of the UK and bring with them heavy downpours.

It says: “Heavy showers and some thunderstorms are expected to develop across parts of southeast Scotland and northeast England on Wednesday, clearing east into the North Sea later in the afternoon.

“Whilst some places may see relatively small amounts of rainfall, a few locations could see 15mm to 20mm of rain in an hour or less leading to some impacts from surface water flooding. Where several showers move over the same area, there is a chance of 20mm to 30mm falling in two to three hours.”

On average the north-east might see about 50mm of rainfall throughout July as a whole so this could be a fortnight’s worth of rain within a few hours.

The Met Office added: “As the showers clear to the east strong winds may develop on the western flank with gusts of around 40mph possible for a short period of time.”

The rest of the country is looking cooler than in previous days, with rain across large parts of the south this morning, which is expected to clear by the evening.