Blue skies on Sunday mark the start of another UK heatwave with a heat health alert issued amid “strong August sunshine”.

Temperatures are set to soar once again across the UK with a heatwave likely and a yellow health alert issued. The mercury is forecast to rise above 30C by Monday (August 11) and into the mid-30s in the coming days.

There have already been three heatwaves recorded so far this year and with another exceptionally hot spell on the cards, the UK Health Security Agency has issued a yellow heat health alert. This comes into place from 12 noon on Monday until 6pm on Wednesday (August 13), covering London, Yorkshire and the Humber, the East Midlands, east of England, the South East and South West.

The Met Office says a fine day on Sunday will be followed by “strong August sunshine” for England and Wales in the new week, with even the chance of isolated thunderstorms developing. The forecaster previously said temperatures could reach the mid-30s across central, southern and eastern areas of the country in the coming days, and another heatwave was possible in some areas.

Significant impact across health and social care services is possible, including the potential for a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. Tom Morgan, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “[There is] definitely a north-south split in the weather [on Monday].

“Quite cloudy across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England, the rain tending to come and go, but most persistent in western Scotland. Otherwise, England and Wales seeing mostly sunny skies, although there will be more in the way of high level cloud out there compared to on Sunday, so the sunshine [will be] hazy at times.”

There will be lots of blue sky and sunshine for “the vast majority” of the UK on Sunday, with temperatures feeling noticeably warmer nationwide but particularly across northern areas thanks to a lighter breeze, Mr Morgan said. Highs of 28C are possible in London while temperatures will be comfortably into the mid-20s elsewhere.

Most areas of the country will have temperatures in the mid to high-20s on Monday, while some spots around London and the South East could have highs of 31C.

The heatwave threshold is met when a location records at least three consecutive days with maximum temperatures exceeding a designated value, according to the Met Office. This is 25C for most of the UK, but rises to 28C in London and its surrounding area, where temperatures are typically higher.

Emergency services are already having to respond to the rising heat and ongoing dry conditions. Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had declared a major incident on Saturday as about 100 firefighters battled a fire in Holt Heath, near Wimborne, while crews have continued tackling a large blaze at Newton Heath, near Swanage, which has been burning since last Sunday.