Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After heavy rain flooded areas of the UK, weather conditions are set to take a drier but frostier turn.

Temperatures are set to dip overnight and into the weekend following the heavy downpours that hit the country earlier this week. The Met Office’s forecast has said that temperatures may drop so low that some frost may be seen in some places.

The forecast reads: “Showers tending to become confined to the northwest through the evening and overnight. Many areas dry, with prolonged clear spells. A chilly night to come, with a patchy frost possible, especially in the north.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will remain low but there are already warnings in place over high winds on Sunday. Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Holley said: “After a drier interlude for many on Friday, Saturday and early Sunday, attention shifts to a deep area of low pressure to the southwest which will bring rain and strong winds to parts of the UK, potentially impactful for some.

“A Yellow warning for wind has been issued for much of Sunday across portions of southwest England and south and west Wales, where gusts could reach or even exceed 60 mph on exposed coasts, and 50-55 mph more widely. This system will gradually track eastwards through Sunday and into Monday and will bring another spell of wet weather fairly widely across the UK.

“We’re continuing to monitor the rainfall with this system, as rain falling on saturated ground in flood-hit areas has the potential to cause further impacts. Stay up to date with the latest forecast as further warnings could be issued in the coming days.”