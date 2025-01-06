Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The cold snap is set to continue this week, with below-average temperatures and the potential travel disruption due to snow and ice.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Met Office, last night saw the country’s coldest night of the winter so far, with a temperature of -13.3°C recorded in Loch Glascarnoch, Scotland. Meanwhile, parts of southeast England experienced much milder conditions, with temperatures remaining in double figures.

However, the milder air has now been replaced by a cold northwesterly flow, bringing widespread frost and plunging temperatures overnight, especially in areas with snow cover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Severe Weather Warnings for snow and ice remain in effect, with updates expected throughout the week.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Hail, sleet or snow showers are expected to affect parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, spreading to Wales and parts of northwest England this evening, before moving into parts of southwest England, the Midlands, and southern England during the early hours of Tuesday. Rain or hail is more likely towards some western coasts.”

He warned of icy stretches overnight that could cause travel disruption, adding: “In addition to the ice, we could see snow accumulations of a few cm above 200 metres, with a chance of greater than 5 cm above 200 metres in Wales. The heaviest snow showers may also produce temporary accumulations of 0-2 cm at low levels. It is not possible to say exactly where this snow might fall, so it’s important that people are prepared.”

Early morning driving. Tom Maddick / SWNS

Looking ahead, a potential weather system moving in from the southwest could bring more snow and ice on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: “There is a chance of a further spell of rain, sleet and snow moving in from the southwest on Wednesday to affect some southern parts of the UK.”

He added: “Whilst not all those in the warning area may be affected, it is possible that 2-5 cm of snow may accumulate fairly widely. Whether this system will brush the south of the UK or miss us altogether still remains a little uncertain, but we’ll continue to assess this over the next day or two. Weather warnings may well be updated, so it’s important people stay up to date with the forecast.”

Conditions are expected to turn more settled towards the end of the week. However, further weak weather fronts could push in from the west on Friday and into the weekend, potentially bringing additional snow to some areas.

Met Office 5-day forecast

Monday (January 6)

Rain and snow clears eastwards, with brighter skies to follow. Staying cold in brisk northerly winds, with wintry showers bringing hail, sleet and snow showers expected throughout the day. Gales around some coasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some clear spells developing but further wintry showers expected across the north and west, with a few moving across central areas. Widespread frost expected with a rick of ice.

Tuesday (January 7)

More sunny spells with wintry showers in the north and along windward coasts. Southern areas becoming fine and dry but winds staying strong along the coasts.

Outlook for Wednesday (January 8) to Friday (January 11)

Cold with a mixture of sunny spells and wintry showers, these most frequent in the north and northwest. A more prolonged period of snow in the south possible on Wednesday.