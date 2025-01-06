Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officials at Leeds Bradford Airport say flights are continuing to be disrupted by the wintry weather.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airport's runway was closed amid heavy snow on Sunday (5 January). It reopened later in the day but flights were diverted to other airports due the treacherous conditions.

The airport remains open however officials have warned flights are disrupted. The airport - the highest in the UK - said teams worked overnight on Sunday to return operations to normal. The runway was cleared, with arrivals and departures resuming by Monday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement the airport said: "Our airline partners now need to reposition aircraft and crew back to LBA [and] disruption to some of today’s flight schedule is expected. Customers are advised to check with their airline for the latest updates and revised departure timings before travelling."

Officials at Leeds Bradford Airport say flights are continuing to be disrupted by the wintry weather. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The airport departures board showed several delays, with a flight to Belfast put back by 90 minutes and a plane to Krakow due to take off three hours later than scheduled. The airport said customers on delayed arrivals would not incur extra charges if they were parked on site.

It added: "Significant snow remains on the access roads and car parks, our team is working tirelessly to clear it. We appreciate your patience and understanding as our teams do their best to resume operations as quickly and safely as possible in these challenging conditions.”

Some morning flights have been cancelled until tomorrow with others delayed until later this morning after heavy snow. An update on Inrix says: "Live flight data shows departures are being heavily delayed . Arrivals are now landing as normal and mostly on time. Check the status of your flight before travelling to the airport."

The departure board on the LBA website shows flights from 6am have either been delayed or rescheduled. Gates were only just closing at 9am on the first scheduled 6am flight of the day.