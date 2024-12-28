Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Snow is expected to hit parts of the UK as unsettled weather conditions persist through the end of the year and into the New Year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office says high pressure has brought overcast skies, low cloud, and fog to much of the country, but an incoming shift in weather patterns will bring rain, strong winds, and snow to certain areas in the coming days.

Met Office Chief Forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “From Sunday (December 29), we will start to see some heavy rain affecting northwestern parts of Scotland. After a brief respite, further rain and strong winds will be in place on Monday (December 30) and Tuesday (December 31) across Scotland, as another area of low pressure approaches. This may be accompanied by some heavy snowfall in the mountains and perhaps to lower elevations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Yellow National Severe Weather Warning Service (NSSWS) warning for rain is already in place for Monday and Tuesday with more warnings likely as confidence in the forecast grows. Armstrong added: “With such varied and potentially fast-moving weather conditions, it is important for people to keep up to date with the forecast.”

From January 1, 2025, unsettled conditions, including wind, rain, and snow, could extend to southern parts of the UK. Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson said: “Later in the week, wintry showers are likely to be a feature of the forecast as a cold northerly flow becomes established.”

Snow is expected to hit parts of the UK as unsettled weather conditions persist through the end of the year and into the New Year. | Getty Images

When will snow arrive?

January 1, 2025 (Wednesday): Rain across much of the UK is expected to clear southeastward, replaced by colder air moving in from the north. Showers of rain and sleet in northern areas will begin to turn to snow in higher regions by the evening.

January 2, 2025 (Thursday): Snow is forecast to spread to lower elevations across northern England and parts of Scotland, with the potential for accumulations in these areas. The south and east are expected to remain mostly dry but chilly.

January 3-4, 2025 (Friday-Saturday): The northerly flow will persist, bringing further wintry showers across northern and western areas, with occasional snow reaching southern parts of the UK, especially on higher ground.

The cold conditions are likely to persist through the first week of January, with high pressure potentially bringing more settled weather toward the middle of the month. Temperatures are expected to gradually recover to average levels, with milder conditions possible in southern regions.