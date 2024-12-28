Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dense fog has caused significant disruptions at major UK airports, including London Heathrow, London Gatwick, and Manchester, leading to numerous flight delays and cancellations.

At Heathrow Airport, over 1,000 flights have been delayed, with 22 departures cancelled. A Heathrow spokesperson noted that poor weather could lead to last-minute delays and advised passengers to check the status of their flight before travelling.

Gatwick Airport has also experienced significant disruptions, with 77% of departing flights delayed and 14 cancellations. A Gatwick spokesperson stated: "Temporary air traffic restrictions have been put in place due to fog causing poor visibility. Some flights may be delayed throughout the day. London Gatwick apologises for any inconvenience. Passengers should contact their airline for further information."

Manchester Airport reported that, while some delays have occurred due to fog, most have been brief, minimising overall disruption. A Manchester Airport spokesperson said: "In most instances, these delays have been short."

The UK's main air traffic control provider, Nats, has implemented temporary restrictions to maintain safety amid the widespread fog. A Nats spokesperson explained: "Due to widespread fog, temporary air traffic restrictions are in place at several airports across the UK today. Restrictions of this sort are only ever applied to maintain safety.

“We continue to monitor the situation and have a Met Office expert embedded within our operation to ensure we have the latest available information. Our teams are working closely with the airports and airlines to minimise disruption."

The Met Office forecasts that the fog will persist into the weekend, potentially causing further travel disruptions. Motorists are advised to exercise caution due to reduced visibility, with some areas experiencing visibility as low as 100 meters. Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick said: "It will be pretty murky on Saturday morning and there will still be fog patches that will take a little longer to clear."

Passengers planning to travel are urged to check the status of their flights with their respective airlines and allow extra time for their journeys to the airport.