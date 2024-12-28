Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

To banish the January blues and escape February’s cold temperatures you can jet away to a destination that’s still hot and get your dose of Vitamin D.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are plenty of destinations that you can travel to at the start of 2025 where you will find balmy warm temperatures. Spain’s southerly Canary Islands is a good option for a short-haul flight for winter sunshine.

You can also travel to destinations further away such as Jamaica or even head to Singapore which has a lot to offer instead of just being a layover destination. Listed below are the countries that are still hot in January and February.

January

Fuerteventura, Canary Islands

Average January temperature: 18C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fuerteventura boasts more than 90 miles of a golden, sandy coastline. Though January is perhaps a little chilly for sunbathing, the island is a top year-round kitesurfing destination, thanks to consistent warm winds from the Sahara (Fuerteventura translates as ‘strong wind’).

Mauritius

Average January temperature: 27C

This destination is a winner for a hit of winter sun. It has some exceptional resorts for a proper fly-and-flop getaway and there's also incredible nature to soak up and biking and walking trails to take on, if you're feeling more active.

Tourists on the Flic en Flac beach located on the western coast of Mauritius. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Average January temperature: 30C

February-March is the obvious time to visit Rio – after all, that's when the Rio Carnival falls, and the city comes alive with parades and parties for weeks at a time. But visiting in January means the same great weather and good vibes without (quite so many) crowds.

St Lucia, Caribbean

Average January temperature: 28C

St Lucia is one of the Caribbean’s lushest islands. January, though, is among the driest months, and is an ideal time to visit, before February kicks off peak season. You could easily just come for a blast of sunshine and sea and nothing more, but if you're up for some action, hiking the island's famed Piton Mountains should be at the top of your to do list.

Thailand

Average January temperature: 26C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can start in Bangkok where the weather is relatively dry in January for a couple of nights, eating and drinking at some of the world's best restaurants and bars before making tracks up north to chill out in Chiang Mai. You even have the option to island-hop around some of the best Thai islands.

To banish the January blues and escape February’s cold temperatures you can jet away to a destination that’s still hot and get your dose of Vitamin D. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

February

Jamaica, Caribbean

Average February temperature: 24C

February is peak season in the Caribbean and promises perfect, dry weather for snorkelling, swimming or simply sunbathing on fudge-hued shores. Falling on February 6, Bob Marley’s birthday is marked by everything from concerts to fashion parades, chiefly in Kingston and Negril. Dancing is pretty much mandatory.

Singapore

Average February temperature: 27C

Far more than just a stopover, Singapore might even have too much to do. The arrival of lunar new year tends to fall in this month which involves colourful parades and many a costumed, pugilistic lion dance in Chinatown.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Average February temperature: 20C

A more authentic alternative to Dubai is the UAE’s capital city of Abu Dhabi which is home to numerous treasures. You can visit the beautiful Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, one of the world’s largest Islamic places of worship. Places are far more fun to visit in February than summer, when the mercury can rise above 40C.

Lanzarote, Spain

Average February temperature: 18C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getting to Lanzarote takes just over four hours from London and you can expect seven daily hours of sun on average. There are theme parks and family-friendly beach resorts aplenty, especially on the south coast.

The Philippines

Average February temperature: 27C

Visitors might go diving on eco-spirited Pangalusian, meet monkeys on Coron, tour pearl farms on Large Bulucan or settle into luxury life on private Pamalican, where Aman operates a resort. The area of Palawan has lagoons, street parades, rice terraces and wreck dives.