Temperatures fell to below 0c last night in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland - and it remains colder than usual today

The cold snap is continuing across the UK today (Sunday 15 October) as temperatures continue to plummet, as predicted by Met Office experts.

In fact, temperatures dropped to below 0c overnight in all four nations, meaning everyone in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland woke up to a crisp and chilly start. The Met Office predicted that after a cold day yesterday, Saturday (14 October), we would see the coldest night of the season so far - with lows of minus 5c in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland and just above freezing in the rest of the UK. Both urban and rural areas saw temperatures fall, with a widespread grass frost developing.

Temperatures have now climbed, but it still feels cool. Jonathan Vautrey, Met Office meteorologist, said: “Temperatures are not seeing much higher than 9C to 13C for most of us, which is actually a touch below where we would normally expect to be at this time of the year. You may still need to layer up if you are heading outside.”

There will be plenty of autumnal sunshine, however, with showers largely focused across parts of Scotland which will become occasionally wintry over the hills. There will generally be light winds across the country. Northern Scotland could see continuing showers, with isolated showers for the coasts of west Wales and East Anglia.

Tonight, showers will continue in Scotland, but it will be dry elsewhere with variable clouds. There will be a few mist and fog patches for many and it will still be cold, with frost away from the far south and northwest.

Put an extra layer on - that's the advice from the Met Office as temperatures plummet across the UK today (13 October 2023). Image by Adobe Photos.

Flood warnings are still also in place in England and Wales. In England, it is for Spadesbourne Brook at Bromsgrove. In Wales, it is for River Ritec at Tenby. For more information about flood warnings in England, visit the Environment Agency and for more information about flood warnings in Wales, visit Natural Resources Wales.

This makes a big change to the temperatures we had got used to during the first half of October. We had been enjoying an Indian summer, with temperatures reaching around 26c last weekend (7/8 October) in some parts of the country.

It was the warmest October day for five years last Sunday (8 October), when temperatures reached 25.8c in Kew Gardens, Surrey, although the average for October in London is usually 17c.

An early forecast for tomorrow from the Met Office predicts there will be another rather cold day tomorrow (Monday 16 October), though there will be plenty of sunny spells countrywide once any morning fog clears. Sharp showers will be continuing, although they will be mostly confined to coasts. It will also be breezy in the north.