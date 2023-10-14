Here’s the UK weather forecast for today and tomorrow - 14 and 15 October - with the Met Office warning of floods and predicting snow

Seven flood warnings are in place across the UK this weekend (14/15 October), as the cold snap predicted by the Met Office arrives.

We had got used to the unseasonably warm weather in the first part of the month, with temperatures reaching around 26c last weekend (7/8 October) in some parts of the country. The Indian summer meant that people were able to enjoy some sunshine, which was welcomed after a wash-out summer which saw rain throughout much of July and August. But, now the rain has returned - and it’s brought the cold with it.

Alex Deakin, Met Office meteorologist, said: “Be prepared for a chill. It is much colder out there for many, certainly compared to recent mornings and certainly a lot colder than last weekend.” He warned: “If you’re heading out this evening then be prepared for those temperatures to be dropping pretty rapidly.”

Today will be a day of sunny spells and scattered showers across the UK, according to the Met Office. Showers will be most frequent in the north and west and will fall as snow across the Scottish hills. It will feel much colder than it has done of late, especially for southern parts of England and Wales.

Deakin added: “Temperatures are struggling to get into the teens across the south and many places further north. It’s 10C or 11C at best – add on the strength of the wind across northern Scotland and it really does feel cold”.

Tonight, showers will continue across the north and west, continuing to fall as snow over the Scottish hills. Dry elsewhere, with clear spells. Chilly, with a patchy frost possible in the countryside. Temperatures across the south of England are lower than average for this time of year and expected to fall even further later on Saturday and overnight, Deakin warned.

Weather forecast: UK weather today and tomorrow (14 and 15 October 2023) - flood warnings in place and snow predicted by the Met Office. Images by Adobe Photos.

Met Office experts say there will be plenty of autumnal sunshine with showers largely focused across Scotland tomorrow. Temperatures will continue to be below average for the time of year, and there will be generally light winds. Tomorrow will also see an even colder start compared with today, with a greater chance of a frost over northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland, especially in rural areas.

“Again on Sunday evening, those temperatures will be falling away pretty rapidly. High pressure looks like dominating into next week,” Deakin added.

There are five flood warnings in place in England today. They are for:

River Anker at Mancetter, Witherley and Atherstone

Riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham

Isolated low lying properties along the tidal River Waveney

Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry

Dauntsey Brook at Dauntsey, Old Sodom Lane and The Green areas

There are two flood warnings in place in Wales today. They are for:

River Severn in the Pool Quay Area

River Ritec at Tenby

