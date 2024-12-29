Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is indeed the bleak midwinter - and 2025 looks like it will be off to a blustery start.

The Met Office has just updated its weather warnings of the UK. There were already warnings for wind and snow in Scotland and wind across the Pennines in England for Monday and Tuesday, but now there is an England-wide yellow warning for wind and rain on New Year’s Day and a yellow warning for wind across all England on January 2. The Met Office says that the winds could reach up to 75mph.

The last few days has seen widespread fog across the UK, with overcast and still conditions.

The Met Office’s chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “From Sunday we will start to see some heavy rain affecting northwestern parts of Scotland. After a brief respite, further rain and strong winds will be in place on Monday and Tuesday across Scotland, as another area of low-pressure approaches. This may be accompanied by some heavy snowfall in the mountains and perhaps to lower elevations.”

The UK weather map for New Year’s Day | Met Office

The Met Office said recently that from New Year’s Day the unsettled conditions, and potentially disruptive wind, rain and snow, could affect southern parts of the UK.

Deputy chief meteorologist Tony Wisson added: “Later in the week, wintry showers are likely to be a feature of the forecast as a cold northerly flow becomes established.”

Sunday’s Met Office forecast:

Wet and windy in the north, with heavy outbreaks of rain across Scotland. More settled further south, although cloudy to start, before sunny spells develop into the afternoon. Staying cloudy across western hills, with persistent patchy drizzle in places.

Tonight - widely cloudy with rain sinking slowly southwards across Scotland, falling as snow across the higher ground. Patchy rain elsewhere, though feeling chilly beneath clearer skies in the far south.

Monday:

Remaining wet in Scotland with snow possible in places. Plenty of cloud elsewhere with patchy light rain in the west, and becoming windier, especially across the Pennines. Mild for most.

Further unsettled weather to come, with frequent heavy showers and strong winds over New Year's Eve and into the new year. Turning colder from Thursday, with blustery, perhaps wintry, showers.