Flight disruptions caused by thick fog are expected to continue at Gatwick Airport on Sunday.

Flight disruptions caused by thick fog are expected to continue at Gatwick Airport on Sunday.

A total of 769 flights are scheduled at the West Sussex airport, and passengers are being warned of potential delays due to poor visibility.

Nats, the UK’s air traffic control provider, confirmed that temporary air traffic restrictions would remain in effect on Sunday due to low visibility at affected airfields.

A Nats spokesperson said:“While the weather conditions have improved, fog continues to affect some airports in London today. Temporary air traffic restrictions are therefore in place at airfields with low visibility to maintain safety. Our teams are working closely with the airports and airlines to minimise disruption, but passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline.”

While Gatwick continues to be affected, Heathrow, Stansted, and Luton airports reported no significant disruption as of Sunday morning. However, earlier in the weekend, delays were noted at Heathrow, Luton, Manchester, and Stansted airports, with Saturday’s flights at Stansted particularly impacted by the foggy conditions.

Passengers have been advised to contact their airlines for updates.

The Met Office has warned of thick fog patches reducing visibility to as low as 100 meters in some areas. While the weather is expected to brighten later on Sunday, the UK faces unsettled conditions as New Year’s Eve approaches.

A yellow weather warning for snow and rain has been issued for Scotland on December 30 and 31, with heavy downpours and significant snowfall predicted to cause travel disruptions. Northern England is also under a yellow warning for wind on Monday, with gusts of up to 60 mph expected to cause delays and possible power outages.

Can you get compensation if your flight is cancelled?

According to EU Regulation 261/2004, extreme weather conditions can be classified as "extraordinary circumstances," which absolve airlines from paying compensation. Airline compensation expert Ivaylo Danailov of SkyRefund explains: “The decision affecting your flight is made by air traffic management, and the air carrier is not responsible for the incident.”

However, passengers may still have a case for compensation if certain conditions are met:

Direct Impact of Weather: If weather conditions did not directly affect the airport of departure or arrival, passengers may still be eligible for compensation.

Knock-On Effects: If your flight was delayed or cancelled due to knock-on effects from earlier disruptions caused by bad weather, airlines may need to prove they took all reasonable measures to avoid the delay. In such cases, passengers could be entitled to up to €600 in compensation.

Danailov notes that airlines sometimes overuse "bad weather" as an excuse to avoid paying compensation. He advises passengers to seek expert advice if they believe their rights have been infringed. He explains: “There are many variables, and it is sometimes difficult to establish if particular weather conditions are prohibitive,” says Danailov. “Passengers may need expert advice and assistance in asserting their rights.”

If you believe you are entitled to compensation:

Understand Your Rights: Review EU 261/2004 and determine if extraordinary circumstances directly impacted your flight. Keep Records: Retain booking confirmations, receipts, and any communication from the airline about the disruption. Request Compensation: File a claim directly with the airline, citing your rights under EU 261/2004. Seek Assistance: If the airline denies your claim, consider using services like SkyRefund to assist with asserting your rights.

Under EU 261/2004, compensation can range from €250 to €600, depending on the length of the delay and the distance of the flight. However, this does not apply if the disruption was directly caused by extraordinary circumstances, such as severe weather, unless the airline failed to take reasonable steps to minimise the impact.