Heatwave warnings are in force for large parts of the country

Thunderstorms will bring an end to the current heatwave in the UK.

An amber warning for hot temperatures is in place with 35C expected in some places.

Parts of England could become hotter than the Caribbean forecasters have warned.

A drought being declared for the most affected areas of the country after the driest July on record for some parts.

The heatwave will come to an end with thunderstorms arrive on Sunday (14 August) and Monday (15 August).

Here is all you need to know:

When is the thunderstorm warning in force?

A thunderstorm warning is in force for Northern Ireland and Scotland from noon on Sunday until 6am on Monday.

A second wider warning is then in place from 6am on Monday to 11.59pm, covering Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and parts of England.

Lightning strikes over a harbour during a thunderstorm. (Pic credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

What does the Met Office warning say?

In the first warning starting on Sunday, the Met Office says: “While some places stay dry, hit-and-miss thunderstorms will develop Sunday and Sunday night, and may bring disruption in places.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Thunderstorm warnings in place. Picture: Met Office/ National World

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

For the second warning in place for Monday, the Met Office adds: “While some places stay dry, thunderstorms are likely to develop during Monday, bringing locally heavy rain and possible disruption.”

Where is the thunderstorm warning for?

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for these places:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

East Midlands

Derby

Derbyshire

Leicester

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Northamptonshire

Nottingham

Nottinghamshire

Rutland

East of England

Bedford

Cambridgeshire

Central Bedfordshire

Hertfordshire

Peterborough

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Highland

London & South East England

Bracknell Forest

Buckinghamshire

Hampshire

Isle of Wight

Milton Keynes

Oxfordshire

Portsmouth

Reading

Slough

Southampton

West Berkshire

Windsor and Maidenhead

Wokingham

North East England

Darlington

Durham

Gateshead

Hartlepool

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

Northumberland

South Tyneside

Stockton-on-Tees

Sunderland

North West England

Blackburn with Darwen

Blackpool

Cheshire East

Cheshire West and Chester

Cumbria

Greater Manchester

Halton

Lancashire

Merseyside

Warrington

Northern Ireland

County Antrim

County Armagh

County Down

County Fermanagh

County Londonderry

County Tyrone

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

South West England

Bath and North East Somerset

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole

Bristol

Cornwall

Devon

Dorset

Gloucestershire

Isles of Scilly

North Somerset

Plymouth

Somerset

South Gloucestershire

Swindon

Torbay

Wiltshire

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire

Wales

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

Wrexham

West Midlands

Herefordshire

Shropshire

Staffordshire

Stoke-on-Trent

Telford and Wrekin

Warwickshire

West Midlands Conurbation

Worcestershire

Yorkshire & Humber