Thunderstorms will bring an end to the current heatwave in the UK.
An amber warning for hot temperatures is in place with 35C expected in some places.
Parts of England could become hotter than the Caribbean forecasters have warned.
A drought being declared for the most affected areas of the country after the driest July on record for some parts.
The heatwave will come to an end with thunderstorms arrive on Sunday (14 August) and Monday (15 August).
Here is all you need to know:
When is the thunderstorm warning in force?
A thunderstorm warning is in force for Northern Ireland and Scotland from noon on Sunday until 6am on Monday.
A second wider warning is then in place from 6am on Monday to 11.59pm, covering Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and parts of England.
What does the Met Office warning say?
In the first warning starting on Sunday, the Met Office says: “While some places stay dry, hit-and-miss thunderstorms will develop Sunday and Sunday night, and may bring disruption in places.
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”
For the second warning in place for Monday, the Met Office adds: “While some places stay dry, thunderstorms are likely to develop during Monday, bringing locally heavy rain and possible disruption.”
Where is the thunderstorm warning for?
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for these places:
