The shimmering lights were seen as far south as Cornwall, and could be visible again tonight

The national weather service tweeted: “A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK.” It also said there is a chance of seeing the northern lights again on Monday night.

Dozens of spectators shared their sightings across social media, with one sharing a picture from just outside London. Here is everything you need to know about it.

How to see the northern lights?

Auroras usually occur in a band called the annulus (a ring about 1,865 miles across) centred on the magnetic poles. Seeing the Aurora Borealis is usually something people travel to the most northern parts of the world to see, like Iceland and Norway.

But the arrival of a coronal mass ejection from the sun can cause the annulus to expand, bringing the aurora to lower latitudes. It is under these circumstances that the lights can be seen in the UK.

Though the aurora borealis is active year-round, and its strength can be increased by solar activity at any time, the chances of seeing the lights vastly increase throughout the autumn and winter months, when the nights are longer and darker.

You are more likely to get a good sighting around midnight, and it needs to be cold with a clear sky. It’s also best to avoid nights when there is a full moon. Check the weather forecast and keep an eye on websites like AuroraWatch UK which can help you identify peak times for viewing.

It might seem obvious, but you’ll need to look north to see them. Though they have been spotted in recent days in more southern areas of the UK, the lights still emanate from the north, so turn in that direction. Ideally, you’ll want a low horizon unobscured by buildings or geographical features like hills.

Try to get as far away from the light pollution of towns and cities as you can, and make sure you keep an eye out for unusual light patterns in the sky. Sometimes it can look like a slight flicker of colour, other times you will have no doubt it’s the auroras.

The most spectacular pictures of the aurora borealis are usually captured with a long-exposure, which leads many people to expect the brilliantly green trails of light snaking eerily across the night sky. In actuality, the lights might look like a faint film of mist to the naked eye.

Using a long exposure to capture the aurora on camera necessitates the use of a tripod to keep your camera steady, but you can get some spectacular results when exposing for around 20-30 seconds.

What’s the weather forecast for tonight?

Of course, no matter what steps you take to increase your chances of glimpsing the northern lights, cloud coverage will scupper your prospects completely. Unfortunately for the UK, grey clouds are more often seen in the sky than dazzling light displays.

The Met Office’s forecast for tonight (27 February) predicts that it will be “rather cloudy for many, though it will be “clearer” in north west Scotland, and areas in the south may also see some clear spells.