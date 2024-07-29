Northern Lights UK 2024: Aurora borealis could be visible in UK due to solar activity, Met Office warns
A strong magnetic storm, resulting from solar radiation hitting the Earth's atmosphere early Monday morning, is expected to affect radio signals and persist for the next four days.
The Met Office said: "The auroral oval may become enhanced Monday night into Tuesday from the impact of a Coronal Mass Ejection. Aurora sightings may become visible in Scotland, although impeded by limited hours of darkness."
They also said the solar disc currently has up to nine sunspot regions, with the largest and most complex, AR3762, in the southwest quadrant. Other sunspot regions in the southeast quadrant are growing in size and complexity, contributing to increased instability. AR3768 in the southwest quadrant has also grown significantly, with new spots emerging.
A potential for a stronger strike of solar geomagnetic radiation is forecast for July 31. Currently, solar winds are carrying radiation from the Sun to Earth at around 400 kilometres per second.
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has also predicted minor geomagnetic storms on July 29 and 30, with periods of moderate storms likely on July 30 due to the arrival of radiation from multiple Coronal Mass Ejections.
The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, occur when charged particles from the sun interact with the Earth's magnetic field. These particles, part of the solar wind, encounter the Earth's magnetosphere, which acts as a shield against most solar radiation. However, during periods of intense solar activity, some particles penetrate this shield, resulting in the stunning light displays known as the Northern Lights.
