A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been put in place for different areas across the country

The UK is currently experiencing one of the hottest summers in living memory.

The seemingly endless days of heat and a lack of rainfall has led to a drought being declared in various areas across the country, and hosepipe bans being brought in to try to preserve the water we have.

Rivers and reservoirs across the UK have much lower levels of water than at this time of year, and it will only be when it rains again that water levels begin to be restored.

So, just when can you expect it to rain again , how can you track the predicted rainfall in your local area, and how much will it rain?

Here’s everything you need to know.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for parts of the country by the Met Office on Monday 15 August.

Will it rain today in the UK?

Yes, rain is forecast across the UK today, (Monday 15 August).

There will be spells of heavy rain in the north, with sunny spells and sharp, thundery showers to the south.

It’s expected to rain as far south as London and Cardiff, and also as far north as Edinburgh and Inverness, as well as hitting Belfast.

Experts also say that showers may merge into longer spells of heavy rain at times.

The Met Office forecast states: “More unsettled and cloudier, although some sunshine too, particularly across southeastern areas of UK, where it remains hot.

“Showers and thunderstorms turning more widespread by afternoon, though some parts escaping. Less hot for many, feeling cool in wetter northern areas.

“Tonight, thundery showers will ease slowly across England and Wales, although some persisting, possibly turning heavier again later.

“Scotland sees more general rain, rain across Northern Ireland mostly lighter. Still relatively warm.”

What time will it rain this week?

What time it will rain this week depends on what area of the UK you live in.

The majority of the rain which has been forecast is expected to fall between Monday 15 August and Wednesday 17 August, however.

Where will the worst of the rain hit?

The north is expected to be worst hit by the rain.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms , however, across different areas in both the north and south of the country.

The warning began at midnight on Monday 15 August and will remain in place until 11.59pm on Wednesday 17 August.

The weather warning is in place for:

Central Scotland

Tayside and Fife

Grampian

Highlands and Eilean Siar

Northern Ireland

SW Scotland

Lothian Borders

Strathclyde

East Midlands

East of England

London and South East England

North East England

North West England

South West England

Wales

West Midlands

Yorkshire and Humber

How can I use the rain radar map to tell if it will rain in my area today?

You can visit the Met Office website to find out a more detailed forecast for your area.

The Met Office provides a daily rainfall forecast which provides hourly updates on where rain is expected today and tomorrow.

There’s also a rainfall map showing you where in the country it will rain today.

The map can also be used to determine whether the rain today or tomorrow will be persistent or more intermittent.

You can view the Met Office rainfall radar map on the official Met Office website.

How can I track the rain in my area and across the country?

You can use the new Met Office weather map to see what weather is happening in your area, and also what weather is forecast for the rest of the day - and also the rest of the week.

How much rain is forecast?

Rain may be predicted across the UK today, but anyone who was hoping for a large amount of rainfall will be disappointed.

The majority of the country can only expect around 0.01 to 0.5mm of rain per hour today

When did it last rain in the UK?

When it last rained in the UK depends on where in the country you live.