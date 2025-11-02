The Met Office has given its verdict on whether snow is likely to fall in November.

While the weather has become noticeably more wintry, with heavy showers and a cold wind at times, this is nothing out of the ordinary for late October and early November.

But November is unlikely to see snow, say forecasters.

In a long-range forecast for the week following next weekend, they say: “Changeable and at times unsettled weather is likely to continue into the start of this period, with low pressure dominating the UK. This means further showers or longer spells of rain at times.

Wensleydale in the Yorkshire Dales under a thick blanket of snow in a previous year | PA

“All parts could see some heavy rain, but it is likely that western areas will be wettest. Strong winds are likely at times, with gales possible in the west. Equally there should also be some drier or clearer interludes, these more prevalent further east. A transition to a less unsettled pattern is possible later in the period making drier interludes more common. Above average temperatures are most likely, with a reduced incidence of overnight frost and fog, compared to normal, especially at first.”

And for the following fortnight, from November 16 to November 30 it is more of the same, although with a chance of high pressure bringing in dry weather, and there is also therefor more chance of fog and frost overnight.

“There may however still be periods of rain, showers, and stronger winds, especially in the west,” said the Met Office. “Weather patterns are very uncertain during late November. Overall, near or above average temperatures are most likely though some colder spells are possible, especially should any prolonged settled spells develop.”

Sunday’s weather

The Met Office predicts: “Rain clearing from eastern England, leaving most areas with sunshine and well scattered showers. Still breezy, and windy across northern and western Scotland where showers will be heavier and persistent.

“Mostly dry this evening with clear spells initially and turning chilly. Cloud then building overnight with outbreaks of rain spreading in from the west and stronger winds. Temperatures rising.”