The Met Office has forecast up to 10cm of snow in Dartmoor and issued fresh yellow weather warnings for snow, ice, and rain across the UK.

A spokesperson said: “Rain, snow and ice continue to be potential hazards through this week as an Arctic air mass continues to influence the UK’s weather, bringing potential ongoing disruption for some.”

Frequent snow showers are expected to bring 2cm to 5cm of snow widely, with some areas, including higher ground in north-west Scotland, seeing accumulations of up to 20cm.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice remain in place across much of the UK, including most of Scotland, the Midlands, Wales, and parts of northern England. In the south-west, a new yellow warning has been issued for snow on Thursday, with 5cm to 10cm expected on Dartmoor.

The Met Office also predicts heavy snow on Saturday, followed by a “rapid thaw” and rain, raising concerns of potential flooding in north-east and north-west England, the West Midlands, Yorkshire, and parts of Scotland. “There is a chance floodwater could cause danger to life, some rural communities could become cut off, and there may be travel disruption,” warned the Met Office.

The weather is already causing significant disruption. More than 100 schools or nurseries were closed in Scotland on Wednesday, with 52 shut in the Highland Council area alone.

Vehicle breakdowns have also sharply risen due to freezing conditions, with the RAC reporting widespread battery failures. Drivers are urged to travel with caution in affected areas, with RAC spokesperson Rod Dennis advising motorists to clear windscreens properly and adopt a cautious driving style, especially on icy roads.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber cold weather health alert, warning that the conditions pose risks for vulnerable groups, including the elderly.

Temperatures plunged to minus 7.5C in Cumbria on Tuesday night, with snow depths reaching 14cm in Altnaharra, Sutherland, and 8cm in Loch Glascarnoch in the Scottish Highlands. Andrea Bishop of the Met Office said: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to bring a spell of prolonged and, at times, heavy rainfall across a large part of the UK this weekend.”