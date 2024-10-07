Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Snow is set to hit parts of Scotland later this week as temperatures are expected to dip across the UK, according to the Met Office.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unsettled weather pattern, dominated by low pressure, will persist through much of the week, bringing a mix of sunshine, showers, and thunderstorms before colder conditions set in.

This comes as a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was issued across parts of southern England and south Wales. from 4pm on Monday (October 7) until midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank Saunders, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms will move northwards across southern parts of England and Wales later this afternoon before clearing northwards overnight."

He added: “It’s possible that some places could see 20-30mm of rain within two to three hours, with a small chance that a few places could receive 40mm. Thunderstorms are most likely for south-facing coastal districts, and hail and some strong gusts of wind could accompany the heaviest showers and thunderstorms.”

Snow is set to hit parts of Scotland later this week as temperatures are expected to dip across the UK, according to the Met Office. | Getty Images

Tuesday will bring a similar pattern of sunshine and heavy showers, particularly in central and southern regions. These areas may see an overlap of rain from the previous evening, increasing the potential for surface water issues, especially on roads. Heavy rain is also expected to affect southeast Scotland and northeast England late on Tuesday, continuing into Wednesday.

The Met Office has also warned of potential further weather warnings mid-week due to the risk of flooding on already saturated ground. However, the flooding risk is expected to reduce as the week progresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the current unsettled conditions, the Met Office has been monitoring ex-Hurricane Kirk as it moves across the Atlantic. While it is now expected to pass south of the UK and primarily affect northern France with heavy rains and strong winds, there is still a slight chance the system could shift northward. However, significant impacts on the UK are currently considered unlikely, said the forecasters.

Later in the week, temperatures are set to drop, with colder air arriving by Wednesday in northern areas. By Thursday, below-average temperatures will be felt across the entire UK. Night frosts are likely in some regions, and snow is possible on the higher mountains of Scotland.